Burgess Hill Runners rise to the Downland Challenge

Mark Craig at the Eastbourne event

Burgess Hill Runners marked the return of an old favourite when the Sussex Trail events team provided the Downland Challenge event.

The race was arranged by Haywards Heath Harriers until 2014 and was many locals’ first ultra.

In this revised format, runners take on the lung-busting climb up the Tank tracks to the South Downs Way which they follow to Southease where they turn around and retrace their steps.

In the provisional results Jamie Goodhead was first home for the club in 4:29:47 and was followed by Debbie Saint (5:08:00)

In the half marathon event known as 13 The Hard Way, BHR were also in attendance with Andrew Bishop leading the team home in 2:08:35.

He was followed by Trevor Symes (2:19:13) and Thomas Peel-Yates (2:31:07)

In the Kent countryside surrounding the Marsh Town of Lydd, it was the Brett Lydd Half Marathon for a number of Hill Runners.

The team were led home by Emma McManus (1:31:37 PB), followed by Jon Boxall (1:32:45) and Flo Wolfe (1:44:35).

At the Eastbourne Festival, it was the 10k event for Mark Craigs (52:32).

The previous week, Burgess Hill Runners visited Cornwall to compete in The RAT – Roseland August Trail Race Series.

This is a series of challenging coastal runs along the stunning South Cornwall Coastal Path.