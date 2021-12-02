Burgess Hill Runners enjoy their trip to the palace

John Palmer and Annette Maynard at the Hampton Court Palace race

Burgess Hill Runners have been incredibly lucky with the weather, with some beautiful mornings for racing.

One was at the Hampton Court Palace 10k, a flat and picturesque route including historic Bushy Park.

Of four BHR runners who took on this race, first was Annette Maynard (47:12), followed by Ella Stanbrook (50:37), John Palmer (52:34) and Eileen Adam (1:32:32).

Two of those also took part in the Thorney Island 15k race near Chichester the same weekend.

Maynard finished the course in 1:16:07 and came first in her age group as well as seventh woman overall. She was followed by Palmer (1:23:29) and Marie Carey (1:26:45).

Roly’s Run involves a circular route in and around the Meon Valley, dedicated to a ‘much loved friend’, Rich, who passed away in 2018. BHR’s Karen Harvey took part in 4:32:58.