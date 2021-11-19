Academy Basketball League: Collyer's up and running

The Collyer's team

The ABL competition is seeing the Horsham college’s men’s team compete against top teams every Wednesday in a competition regarded as the second highest collegiate basketball competition in the UK.

Coach Dom Evans, widely regarded as one of the country’s top up and coming coaches is happy with the squad’s development: “We are essentially a representative team, drawing players to our academy from schools right across the region.

“Very much like rugby’s British and Irish Lions, it does take time to get to know each other and to knit the squad into patterns of play.

“This is our first campaign in the ABL and after a couple of early defeats, I’m confident we can build on this win and be very competitive at ABL level – the highest Collyer’s have ever competed at.”

In preparation for a heavy fixture schedule this half-term, Evans and the group took part in team bonding activities at Horsham Golf and Fitness, which has worked positively for the squad’s development.

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “This is a talented squad and in Dom Evans and Nick Probin we have an outstanding coaching team. These guys are history makers, as Collyer’s has never competed or won at this high level before! The future looks bright!”

Jon Burroughs, head of Collyer’s Sports Academy. said: “The ABL is a significant step-up, so huge congratulations to the men’s basketball team.

“It is fantastic to be playing fixtures again this autumn and across the board the academy sides’ results have been very promising.”

The Collyer’s men’s basketball history makers are: Maka Chiware, Jake Dalgetty, Jared De Klerk, Alen Durakovic; Rowan Hager, Zach Holden, Ryan Howell, TT Makumbiza; Owen Menzies-White, Pedro Moraes De Araujo; Hali Sowe and Miguel Venturini.

Andrea John, Vice Principal (Pastoral), said: “The men’s basketball team and coaching group are an absolute credit to the Collyer’s community. Well played everyone!”