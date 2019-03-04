Team GB call-ups for i-star Academy prospects

A number of rhythmic gymnasts from i-star Academy in Shoreham have been chosen to take part in an upcoming national talent development programme.

The south coast club will have 12 members featuring following the call from British Gymnastics.

Emily Austin, Rosie Cheale, Tilli Cotton, Ivy Cunningham, Amelia Dean, Amelie Deane, Alisia Killian, Isabella Mason-Iran, Aysha McCrossen, Isabella Rittman, Sasha Velicko, Eliza Woodford will all be involved in what is the first year that group rhythmic gymnastics has had a national squad.

Head coach and founder of i-star Academy at Shoreham, Maria Foster, has no doubt her students will seize the moment with Team GB.

She said: “This is an incredible achievement for the girls, the coaches and the club. The new national development pathway is an exciting step forwards for group rhythmic gymnastics and its development both in Great Britain and internationally.

“Since focusing on group work at i-star Academy over the past few years, we have seen an increase of young women staying in the sport through their teenage years.

“We take pride in creating an environment for these young women to flourish in sport – creating memories, friendship and promoting positive physical and mental health.

“Now these talented gymnasts have been selected for a national GB squad, these positive role models will give inspiration to the next generation coming through.”

Group rhythmic gymnastics is an Olympic sport which combines skills and dance that incorporates ribbon, ball, hoop, clubs and rope apparatus. Team GB coach Lynne Hutchinson, who represented her country in individual and group environments at Commonwealth Games and World Championships, said: “I am extremely happy that our young group has been selected for the GB performance pathway programme.

“The girls are demonstrating that they have what it takes to represent our country on the international stage and I believe this is the first step towards seeing Great Britain competing again at the Olympic Games.”

