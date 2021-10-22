Let there be lights - to keep tennis players on court

The new lights in use at North Mundham TC

The club’s courts have LED sports floodlights installed. They are available for use by our members all year round, allowing play to continue up to 9pm every evening.

The club said: “A big thank you goes to all those members who donated; local councils for grants, and all those who took part in our fundraising events which included a Wimbledon sweepstake, a quiz night with fish and chip supper, coaching sessions, and various mixed doubles tournaments.

“We are now looking for new members who want to join us to enjoy our improved facility, whether to make the most of the valuable extra hours of play during the autumn/winter season, or to play at any time of the year.

“We have members of all ages and abilities, two well-maintained floodlit courts, use of a pavilion, a club coach, an online booking system and a WhatsApp group for information.

“We hope to offer more adult and junior coaching sessions in the New Year. Annual membership is only £85 per adult, £45 per junior (14-17) and £35 for under 14. Family memberships are welcome.

September to March membership is £50. For membership enquiries email [email protected]