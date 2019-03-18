Keymer and Hassocks add Australian all-rounder to their ranks

Keymer and Hassocks' new overseas player Jesse Moffat. Picture courtesy of Joe Isted.
Keymer and Hassocks Cricket Club are excited to announce the signing of Australian all-rounder Jesse Moffat as their overseas cricketer for the 2019 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 4 West season.

The 24-year-old will join the club from early-April, with Keymer looking to strengthen the senior first-eleven as well as improve the development of younger players in the community off the back of a successful 2018.

The right-hand middle order batsman and seam bowler currently plays for Manly-Warringah District Cricket Club of the Sydney Grade Cricket League.

As well as looking to contribute to the club’s senior sides, the Australian will play a very important role working closely with the club’s junior section.

Alongside his senior commitments Moffat will be running a mentoring programme to develop and improve the next generation of cricketers in and around the Hassocks area.

Jesse Moffat commented on his signing by saying: “I am incredibly excited to come over and play a season with Keymer and Hassocks.

"It will be my first season in the UK, so I am really looking forward to the challenge of playing in a different environment to back home.

"I have been made to feel very welcome by the club’s representatives and I’m hoping I can make a big contribution to the club this season.”

Joe Isted, first-eleven captain at Keymer and Hassocks said: “We’re really looking forward to having Jesse at the club for the 2019 season.

"Jesse is a talented cricketer and a tough competitor and will fit in well at the club, we’re confident he can help us kick on from a successful 2018 season.

"We’re expecting Jesse to be a great addition to the senior side and an integral part of our growing junior section.”