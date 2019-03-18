Keymer and Hassocks add Australian all-rounder to their ranks

Keymer and Hassocks Cricket Club are excited to announce the signing of Australian all-rounder Jesse Moffat as their overseas cricketer for the 2019 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 4 West season.

The 24-year-old will join the club from early-April, with Keymer looking to strengthen the senior first-eleven as well as improve the development of younger players in the community off the back of a successful 2018.

The right-hand middle order batsman and seam bowler currently plays for Manly-Warringah District Cricket Club of the Sydney Grade Cricket League.

As well as looking to contribute to the club’s senior sides, the Australian will play a very important role working closely with the club’s junior section.

Alongside his senior commitments Moffat will be running a mentoring programme to develop and improve the next generation of cricketers in and around the Hassocks area.

SEE ALSO Sussex cricket stars Jofra Archer and Danny Briggs drop in for a game of Street Cricket | Chris Jordan stars on England duty in T20 series win over West Indies | See Chris Jordan's stunning catch that helped inspire England to t20 win in West Indies

Jesse Moffat commented on his signing by saying: “I am incredibly excited to come over and play a season with Keymer and Hassocks.

"It will be my first season in the UK, so I am really looking forward to the challenge of playing in a different environment to back home.

"I have been made to feel very welcome by the club’s representatives and I’m hoping I can make a big contribution to the club this season.”

Joe Isted, first-eleven captain at Keymer and Hassocks said: “We’re really looking forward to having Jesse at the club for the 2019 season.

"Jesse is a talented cricketer and a tough competitor and will fit in well at the club, we’re confident he can help us kick on from a successful 2018 season.

"We’re expecting Jesse to be a great addition to the senior side and an integral part of our growing junior section.”