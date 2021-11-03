Worthing Golf Club is keen to support the veterans charity so it can continue to provide care and rehabilitation to disabled veterans and their families from its hospital home in Boundary Road.

A golf day the charity hosted at the club in September raised £9,430 and the club’s Charity AM-AM in July raised £6,200.

Christine Gillott, senior fundraiser at Care for Veterans, said: “It is so good to be able to get back to hosting events, and getting our local businesses and supporters together.

Charity AM-AM organisers Matt Bolton, Worthing Golf Club golf operations manager, Hilary and Christine from Care for Veterans and club captain Ivor Lane

“We are very proud to be the chosen charity of Worthing Golf Club for both 2020 and 2021, so hosting the event at Worthing Golf Club made it a very special day.

“We were really pleased to have three teams from Worthing Golf Club taking part. The amount raised is simply fantastic and will support the ongoing care and rehabilitation of the disabled veterans in our care.”

There were 19 teams taking part in the golf day, playing 18 holes on the Vardon Course. Club captain Ivor Lane presented the prizes afterwards during a meal in the clubhouse and made the surprise announcement that the club was donating £500 of the entrant fees back to the charity.

Later in the day, Rupert Toovey from Toovey’s Antique and Fine Art Auctioneers donated his time and expertise to host the auction.

Care for Veterans charity golf day winner ETI Perky Putters, from left, Geoff Raynsford, David Carter, Paul Froome, Worthing Golf Club captain Ivor Lane and Nick Dumbleton

Most of the teams took part in a putting competition with bottle prizes and on the 14th hole, New Wave Golf offered a holiday for a hole in one. Nearest the Pin winners were Jamie Pierce, Damian Pulford, Peter Brice and Gary Murray.

For the Charity AM-AM, there was a full field of 34 teams, totalling 136 players, who played over 36 holes on both courses at Worthing Golf Club.

This annual event has been running for well over 50 years, with a different charity benefiting each year.

Aidan Smith from Barclays Bank boosted the total raised by pledging £1,000 and the Care for Veterans team helped by maximising raffle ticket sales.

Care for Veterans charity golf day runner-up A.G. Morriss Funeral Services, from left, Aaran Morriss, Stewart Davis, Mark Knee and Daniel Ross