Duke of Norfolk hands out silverware to Littlehampton golfers

With a table full of silverware and a packed clubhouse the winners of trophies throughout 2021 gathered to formally recognise their success.

Earlier in the day 112 players took to the links for the Team Championships, where teams of eight (four pairs) combined their scores.

Emerging victorious with a score of 169 points, to win by five shots, were Sam Bellamy, Max Thoms, Dave Pretlove, Paul Kelly, Adie Miles, Richard Jays and the pairing of Chris Hawkins/Andy Musk, whose 46 points was the best of the day.

