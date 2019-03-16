Worthing enjoy solid win against Sussex rivals

Worthing enjoyed a 2-0 win against Sussex rivals Whitehawk.

David Ajiboye gave Worthing the perfect start with a goal after just four minutes. Callum Kealy was brought down and the referee pointed to the spot and Ajiboye made no mistake.

The lead was doubled on 50 minutes when Aguiar's deflected shot wass parried by Minter, but Kealy charged in to power it over the line.

Ricky Aguiar and Jesse Starkey both had chances to extend the lead but it remained 2-0

SEE ALSO Adam Hinshelwood: Pressure is off Worthing in play-off race | Fortresses of Sussex football: Non-league teams with the best home records this season | Will a super sub be the hero when Brighton & Albion take on Millwall in the FA Cup? - Johnny Cantor