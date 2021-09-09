Worthing boss: I won't accept any more lacklustre displays

Adam Hinshelwood

Worthing crashed out of the Cup at the first hurdle when Aarran Racine’s goal proved a mere consolation in a 3-1 replay defeat away to Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday night.

It followed a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s first game at Woodside Road in which Mo Diallo cancelled out an early Casuals goal only for Worthing to fail to take a series of chances to win it.

Hinshelwood admitted the below-par showing in the replay – which he said was similar to their performance in their opening-day league defeat at Folkestone – was a concern.

And he said any players who continued to show they could not help the team perform better and get results would not stay in the side.

Worthing will look to get some momentum going with two league games in the coming week. With two wins and two defeats behind them so far in the Isthmian premier, they host East Thurrock on Saturday then go to Leatherhead on Tuesday.

Hinshelwood told the Herald: “Tuesday night was a disappointing performance all round. It was another lacklustre one like at Folkestone, no-one was quite at it.

“If that happens as a one-off you can accept it but it’s happened twice quite quickly and it’s a concern. We made changes to freshen things up so tired legs isn’t an excuse.

“We’ve got to carry on working hard in training and make sure this sort of performance doesn’t become a habit.”

Hinshelwood said he was less concerned by the showing in the home games with Bognor (lost 2-0) and Corinthian Casuals (1-1) because the side created numerous chances in those.

But he said the club owed it to fans - who again travelled in good numbers to the Cup replay - to be more consistent in displays and results.

“I feel we need strengthening because I’m not going to change the way we play. If any players are not up to doing what we need them to, we’ll find others who are,” he said.

“We’re getting great turnouts of fans and we need to start delivering.

“We’ve not done anything in the Cup for a couple of years now and it’s frustrating.”