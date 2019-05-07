Wormull looking to 'get one over' Bognor Regis Town in Burgess Hill Town's first Sussex Senior Cup final in 21 years

Burgess Hill Town manager Simon Wormull hopes his side can take revenge over Bognor Regis Town as he prepares for the club’s first Sussex Senior Cup final in over two decades.

The Hillians lost both games against their divisional rivals this season, including an 8-0 thrashing in October.

Both sides have struggled for success in Sussex’s premier cup competition, with Bognor Regis finalists just five times in the past 30 years, last winning the final in 1987.

Meanwhile, Burgess Hill, finalists in the very first running of the competition, last reached the final in 1998 and have not lifted the trophy for 133 years.

Wormull said: “As a club, we want to try to get one over them but, for the neutral, it’s two good footballing teams and I think it will be a cracking game to watch.

“I’m so proud of the boys and that we’ve managed to get to this final so hopefully it will just be a decent end to the season.

“At one point there was talk about it being put back but we had five of our players away so it’s been great that it’s on Tuesday as we can field the guys that have got us there.”

Tommy Wood is unavailable for Tuesday night’s game, sidelined for seven weeks after suffering an ankle ligament injury at Carshalton, however QPR youngster Joe Felix is expected to be eligible for selection from an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Manager Wormull also thanked the fans’ support through a season that saw their four-year stint in the Bostik Premier come to an end.

He said: “It’s been a difficult season.

“When I took over after 13 games, we had three points and we were always chasing. It was difficult to keep that intensity to move forward with the small squad we had but they’ve done great.

“The fans have been absolutely amazing.

“Even Saturday they were there banging the drum, singing and all that, and bringing the atmosphere.

“They’ve done all that all season and they’ve been phenomenal.”

The Sussex Senior Cup Final takes place at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, kicking off at 7.45pm.

There’s still a chance for you to purchase your Sussex Senior Cup Final tickets.

You will be able to purchase your tickets on the following dates: Thursday 2nd May from 7:30pm-8:30pm in the Hillians Bar; Friday 3rd May (Presentation Evening) from 6:30pm in the Hillians Bar.

Advanced ticket prices are as follows: Adults (17+) – £10

Concessions – (Student/65+)* – £5

Child (U16s) – £3

*with valid iD.

They can only accept cash payments.