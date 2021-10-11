Wick get a kick out of Chick

Andy Chick is staying at Wick / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The midfielder’s worth was exemplified by his commanding presence as he returned from a month on the sidelines to lead the Dragons to a 2-1 victory over Seaford Town.

"Littlehampton put in a seven day approach which is very flattering as they are top of the (Southern Combination) Premier Division," said Chick. "But I’m really happy here at Wick where I get to play alongside my brother Ollie as well as some good mates I’ve known for years.

"It also means a lot that I’m captain and I’m really enjoying my football, especially as we are not far off making good things happen."

Chick’s leadership and composure were missed while he was sidelined through injury and he took just four minutes to release Division One’s leading scorer Conor Bull with a superb pass to find the bottom far corner.

Seaford, who have recently taken the scalps of top-flight Uckfield and Peacehaven, equalised through Simon Piper but Dave Crouch hit a 61st minute winner to keep the Dragons in touch with the play-offs if they win their game in hand.