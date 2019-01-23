Who are the most and least popular Premier League managers according to Twitter?

The managers of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Southampton and Wolves are the most popular in the Premier League according to a new study.

The study analysed football fan messages on Twitter to determine which managers are the most and least popular with their supporters.

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently the most popular manager in the Premier League, with 90 per cent of all tweets categorised as positive sentiment. The Norwegian has won all seven of his games as Red Devils manager so far, after a 2-1 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to understand the sentiment and emotion behind football fan tweets, BetVictor produced The Most Talked About Managers study to analyse the 2018/19 season so far.

Solskjaer was closely followed by Pep Guardiola, with 83 per cent positive sentiment, followed by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl (79 per cent), Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo (77 per cent) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (72 per cent).

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has 60 per cent positive sentiment according to the study.

Former Southampton manager Mark Hughes is still the most negatively mentioned boss, as 63 per cent of all tweets were categorised as negative sentiment.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche came joint second with Everton manager Marco Silva, with 57 per cent negative sentiment. Fourth and fifth place were occupied by Newcastle manager Rafael Benítez (56 per cent) and Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri (52 per cent).

Former United manager Jose Mourinho had the most anger directed in his direction, with 27 per cent of all tweets categorised under the anger emotion.

Mourinho has provoked the most discussion on Twitter, with 2,393,217 posts. Klopp is a long way behind in second place, with 776,068 posts.

Ranieri is bottom of the pile with 5,345 posts, behind Hughton on 13,605 posts.

Carl Hallam, Head of Brand at BetVictor said: “Halfway through the season, we wanted to explore which Premier League managers are impressing their club’s fans and which are falling short.

"It’s testament to the job that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done at Man United to have fans tweeting so positively about him. As a result, we’re now offering specials on the former player to take over the job full time at the end of season."

