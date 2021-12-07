'We are not bare bones, we are in the graveyard, I'll be digging a few up' - Crawley Town boss John Yems on picking up another injury in Walsall draw

Reds injury list is well into double figures and in tonight's 1-1 draw at the Banks's Stadium, Jake Hessenthaler was replaced in the first half after getting inured. You can see John Yems and Tom Nichols' post-match interviews below

In his post match, Yems said: "Considering the little run we have had and injuries we have had, and we have lost another one tonight, We are not bare bones, we are in the graveyard, I'll be digging a few up.

"But it's a compliment to the boys, they were superb. And the fans again tonight, unbelievable, they got us through it."