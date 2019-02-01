The transfer window has closed but Crawley Town re-sign ex-Cardiff City striker

Former striker Ibrahim Meite has returned to Crawley Town on a permanent deal until 2020.

A free agent after his release from Cardiff, this made Meite eligible to sign outside of the transfer window.

Ibrahim Meite in his first spell with the club

Previously at the club on loan from The Bluebirds for the first part of last season, Ibrahim scored three times for the Reds - including a stunning efforts against Stevenage in the league and Fulham in the Checkatrade Trophy - in 20 appearances under Harry Kewell.

SEE ALSO Defender leaves Crawley Town to join Dundee United on Deadline Day | Bury v Crawley Town: Can Reds break down the best home record in League 2? | Crawley Town make deadline day signing from Manchester United

Meite was signed by the Welsh club two years ago, after catching the eye whilst playing for Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Harrow Borough.

The forward was part of the Borough side that reached the first round of the FA Cup in the 2016-17 season.

The 21-year old made his debut for the Bluebirds in April 2017, in a 0-0 league draw with Wigan Athletic.

Selim Gaygusuz, Director of Football told the club's website: "After a really tough day yesterday on deadline day, we are delighted to welcome Ibrahim back to the club. We worked tirelessly to bring in a striker but it proved fruitless, so we are lucky to be able to bring him in today.

"We know what kind of player he is and he is exactly what we need at the moment. I wish him all the success."

Meite will join up with squad on Monday after they have returned from this weekend's trip to Bury.