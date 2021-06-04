The EFL has a new official match ball - here's all you need to know

Global sports brand PUMA has announced an exciting new partnership to become the official match ball supplier of the EFL. Picture courtesy of the EFL

The long-term agreement with the EFL will commence from the start of the 2021-22 campaign and will see PUMA produce the official match ball for all EFL competitions, including the Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

EFL joins PUMA’s growing portfolio, with the sports brand already the official match ball supplier for Spanish Football League, La Liga, being used week-in week-out by players including Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

The ball, which incorporates the latest technology developed by PUMA, is designed to complement the variety of styles on show across the EFL, with the traditional white football featuring the colours of the EFL logo alongside custom acceleration graphics to showcase the explosive speed of the ball when moving.

For poor visibility conditions, a high-vis fluorescent yellow version has been produced. There are also specially designed balls in competition colours for the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

Ben Hughes, general manager of PUMA UKI said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the English Football League.

"Brands always talk about telling stories but there’s no greater story-telling than the drama that unfolds at EFL grounds across England and Wales.

"Whether it’s one of the League’s showpiece cup finals or a midweek match in November, the EFL inspires fans to dream and communities to unite.

"With 1,891 games next season, we can’t wait to play our part with product expertise and innovation that makes PUMA one of the world’s most trusted sports brands!”

EFL chief commercial officer, Ben Wright, added: “We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with PUMA as our new match ball supplier.

"As a well-established global brand, we’re excited to see this new product used across all EFL competitions during 2021-22 and in future seasons.

"PUMA not only partners with leagues, clubs and players, but further drives the game forward with its impressive grassroots and community work.

"After nearly 18 months of football being played behind closed doors, we’re hopeful that spectator numbers in stands will return to pre-pandemic levels for the start of next season and that fans will be able to see the new ball being used in person.”

PUMA is adding the EFL to a strong roster of partnerships in football that includes PUMA clubs and players across England & Wales.