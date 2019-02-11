Sunderland to receive compensation for 14-year-old, Luton Town are tracking Preston North End striker - League 1 latest news

Sunderland are set to receive £200,000 in compensation for 14-year-old Morten Spencer as he reportedly closes in on a move to Manchester City.

Spencer is said to be one the Black Cats’ brightest academy prospects, which has alerted the Premier League champions, who are looking to strengthen their batch of homegrown talent.

The youngster has predominately featured as a left winger in the early stages of his career and he has also been capped by England at youth level.

The Citizens would have to pay a compensation package for Spencer, which The Sun reporter Alan Nixon claims is around £200,000.

Barnsley have confirmed top scorer Kieffer Moore is resting at home following a nasty collision with Gillingham’s Gabriel Zakuani.

The game was held up almost 10 minutes as the striker was treated on the pitch and there were serious concerns about his well-being.

But after spending the night in hospital, Moore looks to have avoided serious injury after being released yesterday.

“Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Kieffer Moore has been discharged from hospital,” read a club statement.

“The striker fell heavily in the 82nd minute of the Reds' 1-4 victory over Gillingham. He was assisted by the medical staff from both clubs and paramedics on the scene.

“Kieffer will be continually assessed in the coming days, but is now currently at home resting.

“We would like to thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Luton Town are tracking Preston North End striker Louis Moult ahead of a summer move, according to The Sun.

The 26-year-old joined Preston in January last year, going on to make 21 appearances this term, with a return of five goals.

Moult will have just one year remaining on his North End contract when the summer transfer window opens.

Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close believes his side were denied a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Plymouth Argyle by referee Ben Toner.

The Pompey midfielder believes Graham Carey’s leveller from a free-kick should not have stood with Nathan Thompson wrongly penalised for a foul on Yann Songo'o.

Close said: “I think we’ve been really hard done by on that. Everyone can see so clearly the ball has changed direction.

“He’s won the ball cleanly and the ball has changed direction. It was a great finish and there’s not much we could have done after the free-kick was awarded.”

Kieran Sadlier has expressed his delight after netting his first Doncaster Rovers goal against former club Peterborough United on his League One debut.

The 24-year-old joined Rovers from Cork City in November, two years after leaving Posh without making a first-team appearance.

“Obviously, first of all, I’m pleased for the team that we’ve managed to get a win here,” said the winger

“It was my first league appearance for the club and so I’m delighted to have kicked that side of things off with a goal.

“Strikes like that aren’t something I’ve practised all too often, especially on my weaker foot, but it was a great strike.

“It was against a club that I used to play for as well, so it’s a little bit more special, but it’s a huge win for the team that will help us go a long way so we’re all very happy.”