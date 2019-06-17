Sunderland reignite interest in Leyton Orient, Rangers to match Portsmouth offer for Oldham Athletic defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland are set to reignite their interest in Leyton Orient star Josh Koroma after coming close to signing him in January. (The Sun)

Jack Ross' side are tipped to face competition from Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, though, with the latter reportedly tabling a £500,000 offer. (The Sun)

Celtic on keen on bringing Adam Matthews back to Parkhead this summer following his release from Sunderland last week. (Daily Mail)

The Black Cats could be set to offload high-earner Bryan Oviedo off their wage bill with Club Brugge and FC Copenhagen battling it out for the left-back. (Voetbal Belgie)

Free agent defender Curtis Nelson has snubbed a move to Sunderland in favour of a move to Championship outfit Cardiff City. (Daily Mail)

Rangers are prepared to match Portsmouth's accepted offer of £600,000 for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson. He favours a move to Scotland. (Scottish Sun)

Burnley have joined Millwall and Wigan Atheltic in the race to sign Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe, who is valued at around £3million. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Brentford look set to miss out on Bolton defender Harry Brockbank after he met with Clarets boss Sean Dyche. (The Sun)

Peterborough United winger Siriki Dembele is wanted by Swansea City, who view him as the ideal replacement for Daniel James. (Football Insider)

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied claims the club are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt, saying it "wouldn't be affordable". (The Sun)

Blackpool are leading Plymouth and Swindon in the race to sign midfielder Jamie Devitt on a free transfer after he opted against staying at Carlisle United. (The Sun)

The Seasiders are aware of emerging interest from Luton Town in right-back Marc Bola. Any move has been blocked so far but the Hatters are expected to return. (The Sun)

Leeds United are hoping to fend off interest from Wolves, Derby and Sheffield United for Carlisle winger Liam McCarron with a £250,000 bid this week. (Daily Mail)

Bradford City are weighing up shock move for James Vaughan after his release from Wigan Athletic. The Bantams have already tempted Clayton Donaldson to Valley Parade. (The Sun)

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe is keen to reunite with Nicky Maynard - if a deal between the Pilgrims and Bury can be arranged. (The Sun)