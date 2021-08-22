Steyning Town's FA Cup dream lives on - but replay is needed

Steyning boss Gerry Murphy

Town made one change with Sabino coming back into the defence and Clark dropping to the bench and it was nice to see Hawkins back in the squad after his recent absence.

It was the visitors who settled into the game quicker and created the first chance when neat link up play between the front three found a defence splitting ball only for the impressive Secka in the Town goal to brilliantly save at close range. It took Town 25 minutes to create their first chance when Bradley wriggled free from his maker to flash a shot wide.

As half time edged closer it looked like the visitors would take a lead into the break when the No9 was sent clear with only Secka to beat but from out of nowhere came an unbelievable sliding challenge from MoM Younger to deny the striker sending his team ahead. HT 0-0.

The second turned into a proper cup tie with chances at both ends with Town's best chances falling to Sabino, Faber and, after dancing through the visitors' defence, Cousins who could only manage to poke the ball wide of the post. The visitors made Secka work in goal as well, with the stopper saving brilliantly for a 25-yard screamer and also pushing a close range header on to the bar. FT 0-0

All in all this was a great game to watch and both teams will try to make it into the next round on Wednesday evening at Banstead FC, ko 7.45.