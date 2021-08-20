Splodgenessabounds icon Max takes inspiration from Wick Football Club
Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Please punk icon Max Splodge is writing a song for his new album about a recent trip to Wick’s Crabtree Park.
The Splodgenessabounds singer wrote the cult single, which reached No7 in the charts in 1980, and the hit became the inspiration for the BBC2 television comedy of the same name.
“From where I was sitting the goals didn’t look properly aligned,” said Max, who plans to watch more Dragons home games when he’s not touring with Bad Manners.
“It was just an optical illusion but it struck me as inspiration for a song about how things are not always as they seem, even in a lovely setting with a great vibe.
“So 37 Degrees Out of Kilter is going to be a song on my new album out later this year and if Wick go ahead with plans to stage live music at the ground I’ll be happy to play there.”