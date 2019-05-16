Simon Wormull 'really excited' as Burgess Hill Town look to bounce back

Burgess Hill manager Simon Wormull has said he is ‘really excited’ ahead of next season and is determined to give the fans something to shout about.

Hillians boss Wormull has expressed confidence in his side’s capability and is looking for his side to bounce straight back from their relegation from the Bostik Premier.

When asked about his side’s ambitions, Wormull said: “To win the league.

“Like I said to the players on the pitch after the final against Bognor, if we apply ourselves and play with the same intensity and desire as we did against Bognor in that final, then we’ll be fine next year.

“We have to turn up in the first game of next season and still look like a Premier side.”

He continued: “I don’t see it as a step back at all.

“I see it as one where we can now really give it a good go and hopefully let the fans watch some winning football more regularly than we did this year. I’m really excited about it.”

Wormull has recently held a meeting with chairman Kevin Newell and is encouraged by the ambitions of the club, matching his determination to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Wormull said: “It was a really positive meeting. He understands where I want to be and what I want to do and I think him and the club have the same kind of ambitions.”

The Hillians manager is realistic however, and knows that recruiting players may not be so easy now the club have been relegated.

He said: “I think when you go down, you have to use your money wisely. I’m not disappointed with the budget at all, I understand the process and I understand where we are and I’m happy with what we’re looking to get.

“We are very confident that we can put a squad together that is going to really compete next year.”

Wormull is also excited by the prospect of moving to the new ground, calling it ‘a massive step forward for the club’.

He said: “We get a great atmosphere but (the Green Elephants Stadium) is kind of old. Because of the aspirations of getting the new grounds, they’ve not invested in improving that ground. With the new community hub, it’ll be a massive step forward for the club and the community.”