Selsey soar into top four - Midhurst undone by Mile Oak

There was a win for Selsey as they moved into the top four but a home defeat for Midhurst. Get the latest Southern Combination division-one reports below.

Selsey 1 Bexhill 0

SCFL division one

Selsey boss Daren Pearce claimed the Blues’ win over Bexhill was one of their best performances of the season.

The Blues won 1-0 at home to the team who are third in division one. That win takes Selsey into fourth place, leapfrogging AFC Varndeanians.

The only goal came in the 66th minute from Joe Bennett as the hosts recorded their third league win in a row.

They have also been named SCFL division-one team of the month for January.

Pearce said he was ‘surprised’ at how the season had gone so far as they looked to close the gap on the three teams above.

The Blues are nine points behind last Saturday’s opponents, but do have a game in hand on Bexhill.

Pearce said: “We were really good on Saturday. In the first half, we managed to restrict them to a few chances, and then in the second half, it was a case of capitalising on what we had done in the first half, and maybe taking one of our chances, which we did.

“We scored a good goal after a good team move. We were always on the front foot and the lads did really well.

“We passed the ball really well and for the groundstaff to get the pitch in the shape they did was unbelievable. The lads really appreciated that and look forward to every time they play on it, which is conducive to what we’re trying to do. It makes for a better game for us.”

Selsey look to continue their impressive run when they travel to Hailsham Town in the league on Saturday.

Selsey: Kelly, Mockford-Allott, Atkinson, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Phillips, Dowdell, Bennett, Bassil, Jefkins, Morey. Subs: Warren, Miller.

Midhurst & Easebourne 1 Mile Oak 2

SCFL division one

The Stags couldn’t add to their points tally following a good point on the road last time out.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the fifth minute when Jack Stenning had an open goal but he put his shot wide.

Stags forward Gary Norgate had to go off injured and Mile Oak looked dangerous at set pieces but found Josh Bird commanding his area well. The Stags defended well, reducing the visitors to a few long-range efforts. Josh Sheehan was causing Oak problems with his pace and direct running.

Sheehan found himself through on goal and after colliding with a defender and going to ground, the ref pointed to the spot. Up stepped the reliable Kieran Carter, who smashed the ball into the bottom corner to give the Stags the lead in the 38th minute.

Sub Callum Coker nearly doubled the lead three minutes later, beating two defenders and chipping Aaron Stenning only to see his shot come back off the bar. Stags deserved their half-time lead.

Oak got back in the game with a spot kick which was harsh on the Stags full-back Nathan Casselton, the ball hitting him on the arm when he was less than a yard from the shot. Adam Dine beat Bird from the spot.

Stags had a chance to go back in front when Coker got free and rounded Stenning only to lose his balance, and the keeper got back to recover.

Oak forced a good reaction save from Bird and George Rudwick was quickest to react and smashed home.

Stags kept pressing but failed to find the equaliser. Stags will need to be more clinical when on top.

Midhurst: Bird, Casselton, Merritt, R Carter, Farr, Fewell, Sheehan, Wyatt, Slater, Norgate, K Carter. Subs: Tollworthy, Scarbourgh, Coker, Broughton, Behan.