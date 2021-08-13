Selsey and Midhurst enjoy perfect SCFL starts

Max Davies fires in Selsey's winner v Storrington / Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey followed their win at Forest Row with a 3-2 home victory over Storrington.

It was a question of which team would adjust best to a blustery afternoon at the Bunn Leisure Stadium.

Storrington took the lead early on only to be pegged back when a well worked move saw a through ball from Brad Higgins-Pearce released the industrious Jack North. His shot was saved but the rebound was followed up by brother Dillon to score.

Selsey attack v Storrington / Picture: Chris Hatton

Storrington regained the lead with a goal from a corner that was only half cleared. With his back to goal the Storrington forward turned neatly and fired home.

Back came Selsey with Max Davies close to the equaliser, and they levelled again following a foul on Davies resulting in a free-kick which Callum Theobald converted.

The second half was all Selsey and with attack after attack they pushed for their deserved winner, which came courtesy of Davies from the penalty spot after Ryan Chittock was fouled.

Davies dispatched the spot kick with confidence to give Selsey their winner.

Keeper beaten! Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey go to Lancing FC on Saturday to play Montpelier Villa.

Midhurst & Easebourne 4

Epsom & Ewell 2

SCFL division one

Action from Selsey's win v Storrington / Picture: Chris Hatton

Marcus Bedford grabbed a hat-trick in the opening 37 minutes – then got his marching orders in 79th minute for a second yellow card.

Stags took the lead in the third minute with good link-up play between Will Essai and Bedford, who was put through and coolly finished.

Bedford was sent through again in the ninth minute with a great ball from centre half Laurie Smith and produced a great finish.

Epsom hit back when a slip in the Stags back line allowed Sam Marks through, who smashed past Paddy Cowell.

There was a break in play in the 18th minute with a injury to Steven Springett, who had to be stretched off.

The next goal arrived on 37 minutes when Kieran Carter drove at the defence and the loose ball fell to Bedford, who completed his hat-trick in fine style.

Lewis Hamilton had his header brilliantly saved by Dan Smith in the Epsom goal on stroke of half-time.

Epsom got back in the game in the 61st minute when they were awarded a penalty scored by Josh Uzan.

A second booking for Bedford saw him ordered off.

Epsom created one big chance with the extra man but Cowell made a good save from Uzan. Stags added a fourth with a great finish from Harry Tollworthy.