Roffey Robins lose to Crawley Down in seven-goal thriller

A slow start to the game led to two early goals for Crawley down which made the rest of the game a bit of an uphill struggle for Roffey Robins and they went off at half time trailing 4-2. A change in formation and tempo in the second half led to a third goal for Roffey but they just couldn't find a fourth.

Coach Dale Bristow said: "I am really pleased with how this team is playing at the moment. Last season was a struggle and we suffered a few defeats but they have really bounced back and seem to be enjoying their football again. I would also like to thank Panino's Cafe for providing the team with a new kit,as most grassroots teams know it can be a struggle to provide equipment, so we are very grateful to them."