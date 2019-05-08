Ricky Aguiar's rapid Worthing progress rewarded with double award win

Ricky Aguiar received recognition following a fine first season in senior football.

The 18-year-old collected both players’ player and manager’s player of the year gongs at Worthing’s awards evening.

The starlet was promoted to the first team after impressing in pre-season.

Aguiar went on to make 44 appearances for Hinshelwood’s team across the campaign.

It was a step up in standard the midfielder took in his stride and the Worthing boss praised his rapid progress.

Hinshelwood said: “Ricky really progressed throughout the season.

“I thought he did well at the start of the season, but by the end of the year he was running games.

“There were certain players if they’d stayed fit would have run him close.

“But with his consistent levels, not getting much injuries and he kept himself fit.”

Now Hinshelwood is keen to tie down Aguiar for the 2019/20 season.

He added: “We’re hopeful we’ll get something agreed with him over the next few days.

“He’s just going to get better as he continues his development."