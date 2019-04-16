Real Madrid want to sign three Premier League stars this summer - Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Sadio Mane - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Spanish giants Real Madrid want to sign three Premier League stars this summer - Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Sadio Mane. (El Confidencial) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Sadio Mane (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Billingshurst pick up 'a great point against a top side' in eight-goal thriller Former Sunderland triallist now trying out with Leicester City, Portsmouth agree new contract with midfielder - League 1 and League 2 latest