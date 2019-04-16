Real Madrid want to sign three Premier League stars this summer - Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Sadio Mane - Rumour Mill

Spanish giants Real Madrid want to sign three Premier League stars this summer - Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Sadio Mane. (El Confidencial)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Sadio Mane (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

