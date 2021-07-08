The Crawley Observer team of editor Mark Dunford, reporter Matt Pole and Kerry Stevens from the marketing and sales team, were in County Mall to meet readers and give away some papers.

And during the day, Dan Armstrong from Spotted:Crawley brought along his cardboard cutout of England manager and former Crawley schoolboy Gareth Southgate to pose for a picture with the team.

But 'Gareth' wasn't the only one to visit the team readers old and new discussed the paper and gave their feedback.

Editor Mark Dunford said: "It was a really positive day and it was great to know what the readers think about our paper. It was also good to let people know we are still here and still championing the town we serve."

The team will be back in County Mall next Thursday (July 15) with more papers.

1. Crawley Observer in County Mall Melvyn Harison with the paper

2. Crawley Observer in County Mall Reader Joyce Turner

3. Crawley Observer in County Mall Eileen Caldwell with editor Mark Dunford

4. Crawley Observer in County Mall Carole Fagarazzi reads the paper