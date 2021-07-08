Readers visit the Crawley Observer team in County Mall Shopping Centre - including Gareth Southgate! Picture special
Crawley Observers readers came out to visit our team in County Mall Shopping Centre - and a special guest also made an appearance.
The Crawley Observer team of editor Mark Dunford, reporter Matt Pole and Kerry Stevens from the marketing and sales team, were in County Mall to meet readers and give away some papers.
And during the day, Dan Armstrong from Spotted:Crawley brought along his cardboard cutout of England manager and former Crawley schoolboy Gareth Southgate to pose for a picture with the team.
Dan is taking 'Gareth' around the town to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice and has so far raised £1,668. You can give to the justgiving page here.
But 'Gareth' wasn't the only one to visit the team readers old and new discussed the paper and gave their feedback.
Editor Mark Dunford said: "It was a really positive day and it was great to know what the readers think about our paper. It was also good to let people know we are still here and still championing the town we serve."
The team will be back in County Mall next Thursday (July 15) with more papers.