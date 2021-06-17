Quality not quantity is key for Worthing FC boss

Will Seager is the latest arrival at Woodside Road / Picture: Worthing FC

The Woodside Road chief is anxious not to make too many changes to the line-up that has served the Mackerel Men so well in the past two truncated seasons.

But he says signing keeper Harrison Male and centre-half Will Seager add up a significant double boost to the ranks as the club gear up for another bid to win promotion from the Isthian premier to the National League.

Keeper Male, 20, left Leeds a year ago after 12 seasons with them, having signed his first pro contract in June 2019.

He played in National League North for Gateshead last season and has moved to Worthing after intervention by defender Aarran Racine.

Hinshelwood said: “It was weird how it came about. Harrison and Aarran were at St George’s Park together and got talking, and when he asked Aarran where he played, he said ‘Worthing’ and Harrison said ‘That’s where my girlfriend’s brother plays.’ That was Theo McFarlane, who was in our youth team. The upshot was that Harrison was interested in a move and it’s worked out.

“He has a good pedigree having been at Leeds and around the England youth set-up.”

Male’s signing negates the need for Worthing to loan another star keeper from Brighton after borrowing Carl Rushworth and Roco Rees in recent seasons, but Hinshelwood said Worthing had strong links with Albion and may look to take other promising youngsters again in the future.

Hinshelwood has also boosted his defensive options by recruiting Seager, 22, from Leatherhead, who he rates as the best defender his side have faced in the Isthmian premier in recent years.

Seager, who can also play as a holding midfielder, was still wanted by the Tanners but he opted for a move south and Hinshelwood said: “He’s the best young defender we’ve come up against in this league. He’ll be a big asset for us, he suits the way we play with his ability on the ball and his versatility.”

Hinshelwood expects the vast majority of last season’s Worthing squad to stay but added: “There’s a couple more we’re looking to bring in – three or four maximum.”