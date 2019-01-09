Portsmouth midfielder Danny Rose's future to be decided this week

Danny Rose is finalising his Fratton Park departure.

The midfielder was scheduled to feature against Southend in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash. However, developments earlier in the day saw him pull out to focus on securing a move away from Pompey.

In his absence, Kenny Jackett’s side won 2-0 at Roots Hall, through goals from Louis Dennis and Gareth Evans, to progress into the competition’s quarter-finals.

The popular midfielder has been linked with Crawley Town and previously turned down move on loan to the Reds, Now Joe Gallen expects Rose’s future to be resolved by Friday.

SEE ALSO Is Portsmouth’s Danny Rose about to join Crawley Town? | Crawley Town midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia goes on loan to Wealdstone | Crawley Town sign former Falkirk and Brighton defender Tom Dallison



Pompey’s assistant manager said: "With Danny, he was down to play but I think there is maybe some potential for some movement on that.

"But there is more to be confirmed on Thursday or Friday.

"Developments happened today, but I think there is going to be movement for Danny in the next few days."

Despite having six months remaining on his Fratton Park deal, Rose has been given the green light to leave.

The 30-year-old is desperate for first-team football after just five appearances this season, of which one has arrived in the league.

Rose was a key presence in Paul Cook’s League Two title-winning side in 2016-17.