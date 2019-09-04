Pete Stone to step down as Worthing chairman

Pete Stone has taken the decision to step down as Worthing chairman.

The club confirmed in a statement he will vacate his current role in the next week.

Stone took up the position back in March 2018 after majority shareholder George Dowell stood down as chairman.

Dowell has remained on the board and continued his ownership of both Worthing and the club's Football Centre, working alongside Stone.

But an 'increasing workload' has forced Stone to step down after just over a year as chairman.

A club statement said: "Pete Stone has decided to step down from the role of Worthing FC Chairman, and will vacate the post in the next week or so.

"Over the last few years, the vision, drive and commitment that Pete has brought to Worthing FC has accelerated our growth and our reputation in the region and beyond.

"However, Pete has informed us that with an ever increasing workload in London, it has become increasingly challenging to focus on both.

"The club will make a further announcement on a replacement in due course, and in the meantime would like to thank Pete for everything he has done and hope to see him at Woodside supporting our teams."

