Pagham sink Selsey to make FA Vase progress

Action from Pagham's 1-0 win at Selsey in the FA Vase / Picture: Roger Smith

Pagham, missing several regulars, were the better team throughout the game, but the majority of possession did not mean the creation of many chances.

To be fair, Selsey made it hard for the away side and gave it everything they had, but unhappily for them they made less chances than Pagham. The only really exciting incident in the first half was on 16 mins when Jake Heryet hit the bar with a cross-cum-shot from wide left.

The Lions, who have now confirmed Ryan Pharo as permanent manager following the departure of Kerry Hardwell at the start of the season, came out for the second period looking much more determined and were rewarded less than two minutes in, when they scored what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Top scorer Jack Langford turned his marker on the edge of the box and curled his shot into the far corner of the goal. Pagham hit the bar again on 68 minutes when Conor Geoghegan’s header struck it and flew over. Plenty of effort was put in by both sides but no more chances appeared until well into added on time.

Youngsters Alfie Davidson and Joe Middleton were sent into the fray for the Lions, Middleton making his first team debut, but still very little in the way of chances were apparent. With Selsey desperately throwing everybody forward for the last few minutes they had the best chance of the game but drove the ball across the goal instead of at it.

A minute later Pagham keeper Lewis Boughton pulled a startling save out of the bag to send a screamer wide and that was that. A relieved Lions side now travels to Alton FC for the next round.

Pagham: Lewis Boughton, Nathan da Costa, Matt Hambleton, Conor Geoghegan, Jack Barnes, Joe Clarke, Ollie Hambleton (Joe Middleton), Ross Edwards, Jack Langford (Grant Radmore), Ryan Morey and Jake Heryet (Alfie Davidson). Unused Subs: Jamie Carroll and Jack Ratcliffe.

Manager Pharo said after the game: "It was a scrappy win, but since I took charge nine games ago, I demanded a reaction and clean sheets, and that’s what the players have given me.

"Letting in one goal in 450 minutes of football is some going. It was nice to see old faces at an old club of mine especially the ones who showed no faith in me as manager back then. Back to the league now against a real tough side next Saturday."

