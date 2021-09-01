Pagham clear at top after win at Steyning

It finished 2-1 to Pagham at Steyning

The first half was a fairly poor affair with very few attempts on goal by either side. The difference between the two sides was a goal for Steyning after a poor piece of defending by the Lions. A sloppy pass was picked up by the Barrowmen and Bennett was set free on the right. He cut into the area and buried his shot in the far corner. Steyning could have doubled their lead a couple of times and Pagham were relieved when the whistle went for half-time.

The second period started in the same vein as the first half was played with necks straining as the ball buzzed around above the floodlights. Steyning hit the woodwork for a second time, but the game completely changed with the introduction of Callum Chalmers on the right for the Lions.

His first contribution was to thread a fine pass, along the ground, to a sprinting Jack Langford in the 66th minute, who applied the finish the move deserved. Pagham had their tails up now and pushed for a winner which duly arrived in the 84th minute, Clarke with a thumping header to a Jack Barnes corner. The Lions eased through the final few minutes to claim the points and top the league with a four-point cushion.