New arrivals imminent following Worthing player departures

Adam Hinshelwood is hopeful of adding three new signings ahead of Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division clash at Leatherhead on Saturday.

The club released Sam Rents, Will Miles and Jared Rance earlier today, with Hinshelwood looking to move quickly to recruit replacements for the trio.

Worthing were without eight first teamers through injury for Tuesday's defeat to Dorking Wanderers. Now with another three leaving Woodside Road, former Brighton defender Hinshelwood acknowledges he must act quickly to bolster his playing options.

And the former Brighton defender is confident new faces will arrive in time for Worthing's trip to Fetcham Grove.

He said: "We’re at the last stages to get three players in and hopeful they’ll be signed before the weekend.

"We had eight out injured against Dorking Wanderers and with the three that have been released, we’re hoping to get fresh faces in.

"I just felt we need more pace and firepower in our side. In order for us to do that, unfortunately, players had to move on."

Hinshelwood admitted releasing Rents, Rance and Miles was a tough decision but one he had to make in order to improve his squad.

The Worthing boss wished the departing trio well as they begin their search for a new club.

"It was a really hard decision, made even harder when they’re all such good people as well," Hinshelwood said.

“They’ve been an absolute credit to work with.

"I just had a chat with the chairman and it was a case of having to move players on to get players in.

“I think we need certain areas in the building at the moment and it was a case of having to weigh up the best options, unfortunately.

“In an ideal situation you would keep hold of the players that have left with the injuries that we’ve got."

