Netherlands win Euro 2020 (the West Sussex schools version, that is)

Southway Primary School - aka the Netherlands - won the WSW Euro tournament

After the pandemic, it was the first time the SSP had been able to bring schools together, so this was their first event of the year.

The Arena sports centre in Bognor hosted nine school teams who each brought a squad of at least seven for a round-robin league format.

Each team was allocated a country to represent in the hope that children would undertake a cultural study of their nominated nation beforehand to make the day a learning experience as well as a fun event.

Taking part were Rose Green (Belgium), North Mundham (France), St Mary’s (Croatia), Kingsham (Spain), Funtington (Switzerland) Central (Portugal), Southway (Netherlands), Chichester Free School (Germany) and Bosham (Sweden). Children played well and with great spirit, and with an exceptional code of conduct.

The battle for honours had twists and turns but there was a clear winner, Southway School, who only dropped points once, with a tough draw against second-placed St Mary’s.

Sean O’Connor of the WSW SSP organisers said: “Huge congratulations to Southway Primary, a school with a proud footballing history who have won multiple tournaments.

“Thanks also goes to The Regis School sports leaders who gave up their day to referee and coach. Their support is fundamental to school sports events – without them we would not be able to run them.”