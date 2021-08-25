Morey strikes to earn Pagham win over Loxwood

Matchwinner Ryan Morey / Picture: Roger Smith

Most of the first half was fairly even, although apart from one excellent save by back-between-the-posts Conor Kelly, Pagham carved out the most chances. But making chances and turning them into goals has been the Lions' Achilles heel all season. As it was, both teams left the pitch at the interval knowing they could have had the lead.

The Lions upped the tempo as the second half began and took the lead after 51 minutes through a nice goal by Ryan Morey, giving the keeper no chance having collected a flick-on from Grant Radmore following a long Kelly punt upfield.

The welcome introduction of fit-again Callum Chalmers gave Pagham even more of an edge and with a bit of luck they could have doubled or even trebled their total. But one was enough to claim the three points and propel Pagham up to third place in the league