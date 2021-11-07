Mile Oak held by Godalming - Wick keep out Forest Row

Action from Mile Oak's draw at home to Godalming in division one of the Southern Combination League / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Oak's form has picked up well recently under the returning manager Anthony Whittington with wins in the league and cups but they couldn't find a way past the SCFL new boys from Surrey.

Whittington said after the stalemate: "I am very pleased with the way things are going. The players have responded superbly to everything that has been asked of them."

See pictures from the game taken by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked

Forest Row 0 Wick 0

Keelan Belcher was Wick’s hero as he made a string of superb saves to earn them a battling point at Forest Row.

The Dragons goalkeeper made four outstanding stops in the opening 45 minutes to keep the visitors in the game.

First he was quickly off his line to deny Frow striker Tom Underwood when he hared through on goal after receiving the benefit of the doubt in an offside decision.

Then the shot-stopper thwarted Matt Burrows when he was in a similar situation before punching clear a corner in a congested six-yard box.

Belcher immediately sprang to his feet and dived at full stretch to keep out George Holah’s drive from the edge of the area.

Another good save from the Forest Row captain kept it scoreless at the break and the Dragons were far better in the second half when Ben Gray replaced the injured Harry Williams.

Dave Crouch, Conor Bull, Andy Chick and Gray all pulled good saves out of the home goalkeeper before Belcher secured a point with another superb stop to foil Underwood.

‘We were poor in the first half and made a slow start,’ said Wick manager Lee Baldwin.

‘That was disappointing considering we went into the game having played our best football of the season in the Peter Bentley Cup win against Roffey last Tuesday.