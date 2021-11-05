Mile Oak branch out for more wins... Wick recover... exits for Northbrook and Yapton

Mile Oak are on a series of wins following Anthony Whittington's return / Picture: David Jeffery

His new era got off to a perfect start when Whittington oversaw a 2-0 county cup win at home to Oakwood last Wednesday night. And it got better on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Arundel.

On 20 minutes Matt Thompson crossed for Harry Furnell to sidefoot past the Arundel keeper. Fifteen minutes later Furnell had his second - this time the lively Jack Stenning showed crafty wing play to beat his man and cross for Furnell to leap and make it 2-0.

Furnell received an elbow in the face just before half-time and had to go to A&E.

With Oak impacted at both ends of the pitch, Arundel came out the stronger and had a couple of efforts go just wide, forcing a good save from Aaron Stenning.

But Oak regained control, MoM Zach Haulkham carrying the ball for his team and driving Oak up the pitch. Zak Kladis, substitute Jack Marriott and Stenning all had efforts on goal, and Lee Early found space on the right to cross to Phil Ingold to head into the far corner on 85 minutes.

Arundel nabbed a consolation in injury time, another useful win for Mile Oak – but they know this is just the start of the recovery.

Mile Oak won again on Wednesday night, beating Horsham YMCS 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at home in the Peter Bentley Cup.

Hailsham 0 Wick 1

SCFL division one

Nathan Hawker bagged a late winner to give injury-hit Wick three points at Hailsham.

The central defender turned in the loose ball after Ryan Barrett’s header from an Andy Chick corner was saved.

The improving Dragons have lost just one of their past five SCFL matches.

Following heavy rain both sides struggled with the treacherous conditions.

Wick manager Lee Baldwin said: “This was one of those days when we didn’t play our best but still won.

“We’ll take that as there have been plenty of matches where we’ve been the better side but have dropped points.

“Our midfield of Andy Chick, Alex Kew and Aaron Tester were superb in difficult circumstances with Chick again showing why he’s our captain. “He continually drove us forward, made big tackles and led by example.”

Wick 2 Roffey 1

Peter Bentley Cup

Supersub Dave Crouch lived up to his Iceman reputation by coolly firing the Dragons into the fourth round.

He clipped a sublime finish over the stranded Roffey keeper in the 80th minute, then added a second by rolling in the loose ball after Ben Gray was denied two minutes from time. Roffey reduced the arrears late on.

“I saw the keeper was off his line and decided to chip the ball over him,’ Crouch said. “I knew straight away it was going in and I was celebrating before the ball hit the net.”

Wick manager Lee Baldwin added: “The second 45 minutes were the best we’ve played all season.”

Northbrook 2 Delunited 2

(Delunited won 5-4 on pens)

West Sussex League Centenary Cup

Northbrook sustained their first defeat of the season in the Centenary Cup as Delunited avenged a recent defeat in another cup competition, netting all their penalties in a 5-4 shootout win after Northbrook had had their first attempt saved.

The match suffered from several injury stoppages. Delunited led 2-0 within the first 30 minutes from a close range drive and a penalty.

But two splendid right wing runs and cross-shots by Hayden Briggs either side of half time levelled the score at 2-2.

Yapton 2 Unicorn 3

WSFL Centenary Cup

Yapton, from Division 2 (South) of the West Sussex League, gave premier division outfit Unicorn a terrific tussle before losing at home in the Centenary Cup.

An early goal was conceded by Yapton before Frankie Walsh converted a Marcus Sanders through pass for the equaliser.

Josh Dean then provided the final pass for Cameron Coe to clip the ball over the goalkeeper to put Yapton ahead at half-time.

A disputed penalty enabled Unicorn to equalise and in the first half of extra-time they grabbed the goal that gave them victory.

SCFL ROUND-UP

In the premier division, East Preston remained one place off the bottom after a 2-0 defeat at Eastbourne United.

In division one, Shoreham had a day to forget as they lost 8-0 away to Epsom and Ewell. It was 5-0 at the break and things didn’t improve for the ten-man Mussels in the second half.

Worthing United’s speedy start at home to Dorking Reserves set up a 3-0 victory. Joe Patching and Dan Hills had put them 2-0 up within seven minutes. Hill added another in the second half to move the Mavericks up to 12th in the table.

In division two Rustington – who have had a fine start to the season – were knocked off top spot by Jarvis Brook, who beat them 4-0.

A Stephen Herbert hat-trick was the highlight of Ferring’s 7-0 home win over Worthing Town.