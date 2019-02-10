Midfielder's Worthing departure is confirmed

Eoin Kirwan has left Worthing.

The Aldershot Town Academy graduate only joined the club last month but his departure has been confirmed.

Kirwan, 18, had not been involved in a matchday squad since Worthing's clash at his former club Merstham on January 30.

Now manager Adam Hinshelwood has lifted the lid on the reason behind Kirwan's absence, confirming he has moved on.

It was revealed the club needed to make room in the squad following Ross Edwards' return, with the ex-Aldershot Town youngster leaving.

Hinshelwood said: "Eoin (Kirwan) has been released now.

“With Ross (Edwards) coming back to the club we had to free up a place for him.

“That’s what’s happened with Eoin."

Kirwan made just one appearance for the club, coming in Worthing's defeat at Leatherhead last month.

