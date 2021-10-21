Massive month ahead for Bognor as Isthmian premier table takes shape

Bognor in action against Pagham in a midweek friendly that they won 4-1 / Picture: Martin Denyer

After a fortnight’s break from competitive action, Bognor begin a relentless schedule of games when they go to FA Cup headline-makers Bowers and Pitsea on Saturday.

That’s followed by next Tuesday’s home clash with highly fancied Folkestone – and including those two games, the Rocks have at least eight matches between now and the end of November. That will increase with a potential Sussex Senior Cup tie and any more games in the FA Trophy other than the home tie with Waltham Abbey already planned for October 30.

The Rocks begin the hectic period in fifth place with 20 points – but know victories will have to keeop coming if they’re to stay in touch with a strong leading pack in the Isthmian premier.

Boss Pearce said he, coach Robbie Blake and the players were looking forward to the packed programme but it would test them.

“Looking at the games, they’ll all be challenging in different ways,” he said.

“Bowers and Pitsea have done very well in the FA Cup (reaching this year’s first round) but lost to Merstham on Tuesday night, then in midweek we play Folkestone, who with Worthing are probably one of the two most-fancied sides.

“By the end of November we’ll have played around 16 games and I think we’ll have a much better idea by then of how the season is going to pan out.

“If we can still be there or thereabouts at that stage then it’s something to build from. Having said that, it will still only be an indication for the rest of the season. There’ll still be a lot of football left to play.”

The Rocks arranged a friendly on Tuesday night at home to Pagham after their blank weekend. They won 4-1 and it was a chance for players like Joe Hancott, Harrison Brook, Charlie Bell and Joe Cook – none of whom have had many minutes lately – to get some action.

The Rocks are without Achilles injury victim Gavin McCallum long-term and skipper Harvey Whyte still has problems with foot bruising.