Mansfield Town v Crawley Town: One of the toughest tests of the season for Cioffi's men

After a disappointing result in Saturday, despite a good performance, Reds’ attention turns to Tuesday night as Crawley Town travel to Mansfield Town.

This match will be the first meeting this season between the two sides with the first game being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tyler Walker is Mansfield Town's top scorer

Mansfield have only lost two of their last 19 league games one of which being last Saturday as they were defeated at home to Yeovil.

After a slow start to the season Mansfield have risen up the table and currently occupy a play-off place. Despite this they have games in hand on the teams around them and should they win those games they will move up to an automatic promotion place.

Reds could stop this with a win against Mansfield however, it is unlikely as Crawley’s away form remains extremely poor. Mansfield have one of the most prolific strikers in League Two with Tyler Walker scoring 12 goals for the Stags so far this season. It will be a tricky job for the Crawley defenders to keep him quiet all evening.

The Stags also have the strongest defence in League Two with just 20 league goals conceded this campaign, half the amount of Crawley.

This will be one of the most difficult games of the season for Crawley and will be a real test for the players.

The players will need to carry over form from the Stevenage game, as in the second half Reds dominated the game but couldn’t seem to put the ball in the net.

Chances came endlessly for Crawley but no one was on form going forward to put the ball in the net. It was a game that we would’ve won if we tucked our chances away but we didn’t manage to do that, leading to defeat.

However, if we play the same way against Mansfield we will leave ourselves with a good chance of picking up points on the road.