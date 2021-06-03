Loyal servant leaves Chichester and Selsey Ladies as new era dawns

Chi and Selsey's first team in action in the interrupted season just gone / Picture: Sheena Booker

Chichester and Selsey Ladies FC are looking forward to a big and busy 2020-21 – after bidding farewell to a loyal servant.

Caz Evans, who has served in just about every role going at the club, is stepping down after many years of great service.

The club will be in the capable hands of chairwoman Sam Ashton assisted by vice-chair Sadie Blakley.

Chi and Selsey took on West Ham in the FA Cup / Picture: Sheena Booker

Chi and Selsey, whose first team play in the FA Women’s National League southern premier division, have 120 players signed on across their numerous teams for the new campaign.

Ashton said: “With the conclusion of our last games we now look forward to a bit of a rest as our attention moves to planning for the start of next season.

“Work behind the scenes never seems to end and with Caz stepping down as director and secretary after more than 11 years at the club and being everything from a player to coach, manager, secretary, chairwoman and generally being Chi and Selsey through and through.

“We thank her for all her hard work and dedication over all those years and it will be nice for her to be able to come along and just watch from the sidelines and enjoy the football.

“With more than 120 girls and ladies signed to the club now, our aim is to offer more girls the chance to come and join our ever-growing youth development teams providing the pathway to our ladies’ first team who compete in tier three of national women’s football.