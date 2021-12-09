Lovett: Corinthian setback can spur on Burgess Hill Town

Burgess Hill Town go close against Corinthian - but ended up losing 2-0 / Picture: Chris Neal

After three wins and two draws in the Isthmian south east in November, the Hillians began December with a 2-0 home loss for which boss Lovett was making no excuses.

Corinthian led from the 18th minute and after Hill missed chances to draw level, the visitors sealed the win with a second late on.

Hill now face another stiff test on Saturday, when second-placed Ashford United visit.

Lovett told us he’d been pleased with his team’s efforts in their 0-0 league draw at Herne Bay and 2-1 home loss to Ashford United in the Velocity Trophy last week, but was upset hey didn’t reach the same standards against Corinthian.

He said: “Last week we played Herne Bay away in very tough weather conditions and got a well deserved draw that I think both teams, looking back at it, would be happy with.

“Midweek we played Ashford in the Velocity Trophy and I made a few changes to the squad so that all players can continue to get as many minutes as possible.

“We started slowly, but got into the game with a good goal from Hayden Skerry before Ashford scored two k just before half-time.

“Second half we played some lovely football and had some good chances to equalise, but it wasn’t to be, although I was happy with the second half performance and that we had three under-18 players involved, two of whom started.

“Corinthian is the game I’m slightly disappointed about as we really didn’t get going at all.

“Corinthian fully deserved the win.

“Although is wasn’t a great day considering recent performances, we still created enough chances to equalise.

“I think this game and result has given us another kick to push on, to be better again and hopefully we can take that into the Ashford game this Saturday at home.

“This will be the third time we have faced each other this season and that means both teams will know a fair bit about each other. We hope to correct last week.”