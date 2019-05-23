Lancing under-23 boss Danny Wood unveiled as Worthing United manager

Danny Wood has been named Worthing United's new manager.

He moves to the club after a stint as Lancing under-23 boss and first team assisstant manager last season.

United announced earlier in the week Adam Kipling had stepped down as manager after the club finished bottom of the SCFL Division One.

But The FA have confirmed the Mavericks have been handed a relegation reprieve, meaning they will not drop down a division.

Now Wood, who spent several years at Ringmer earlier in his career, wants to steady the ship after a turbulent couple of seasons at Lyons Way.

He said: "I’m really happy to be joining a fantastic club and can’t wait to get started.

"There have been a turbulent two seasons at the club and I’m hoping I can steady the ship and help bring the them back where they were."

Luke Carter has also been appointed Worthing United's under-23 manager.

The Mavericks are to reintroducing a development squad next season.

And Carter has been unveiled as the man to lead them, after a spell as under-23s assisstant manager at Lewes last term.

United chairman Bill Clifford has no doubt both Wood and Carter are up to the challenge that awaits them.

He said: "I’m delighted to welcome Danny and Luke to Worthing United and very much look forward to working with them both.

"Having turned the club around off the pitch last season, it is now time for us to do so on it and I have absolutely no doubt that that Danny and Luke are fully up to the challenge."

Further announcements will be made on both Wood and Carter's respective backroom teams, as well as the club's under-18 management team for next season.