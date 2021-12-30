Lancing delighted by return of four points from six against in-form sides

Kane Louis leads from the front in the draw with Chichester City / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Lancers followed up last week’s 2-1 win at Cray Valley PM with a battling 0-0 draw at home to Chichester City on Monday.

Walsh said: “It was a great win versus the side top of the league at the time, Cray Valley. We deserved to come away with three points for the effort the players put in.

“We wanted to make sure we were hard to break down and the boys stuck to the game plan superbly.

“We then faced one of the most in-form sides in Chichester, which we knew would be a different type of challenge but also a real test.

“With them being a possession based side we felt that the standard of football would be a good show for the fans. Although the game finished 0-0 I felt both sets of fans would have enjoyed the match as it could have gone either way and was tightly contested.”

Lancing visit new leaders Hastings on Saturday then host Phoenix on Monday. After that the Lancers go to another top-three side, Ashford.

Walsh said: “We have three excellent games coming up with Hastings, Phoenix, who have picked up some good results at the other end of the table, and Ashford.

“We will have a plan for each one.