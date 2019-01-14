Kipling aims to move Worthing United forward

Adam Kipling has lifted the lid on the reasons why he took the plunge into senior management with Worthing United.

The former Steyning Town, Hurstpierpoint, Lewes under-18s and Burgess Hill under-18s coach was named Mavericks boss last Wednesday.

Kipling’s new role represents the first time he’s gone it alone as a manager.

Mavericks' newly-named manager tasted defeat in his first game as his side went down 2-0 at Sidlesham on Saturday.

That left United second from bottom in the table. But Kipling sees a long-term project at the club.

He said: “It is my first role in senior management.

“Part of the main attractions of the job is looking to take the team forward and improve its current league position.

“Having discussed with Bill Clifford (Worthing United chairman) and Mark Sanderson their ambitions for the club, it appears we all share a similar vision of how the club can move forward.”

Kipling watched on as Maverick recorded an impressive 4-3 league victory over Seaford last Tuesday.

There was to be no repeat of that at Sids, though, as United could not give their new boss a perfect start.

Efforts in either half from David Rough and Ben Mepham were enough to see Sidlesham to all three points.

But Kipling took plenty of positives and said: “Despite losing the players gave their all and made life pretty uncomfortable for our opponents for long spells.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we can take pride in aspects of our performance.”

Have you read?

Here's how the Bostik League promotions and relegations will work with some play-off winners NOT being promoted



Worthing Raiders 'not good enough' as winning run is ended



England calls for Worthing pair