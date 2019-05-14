Kerry Hardwell explains decision to step down as Rustington boss

Kerry Hardwell has explained his reasons behind stepping down as Rustington manager.

The double-winning boss walked away from his role last Wednesday.

Hardwell had delivered SCFL Division 2 and League Cup glory in what proved to be a sole season at the helm.

But after consulting his family, the departing boss decided against leading the club next season.

Hardwell became a father earlier this year and feels he would be unable to give as much time needed to Rustington.

He said: “I’ve decided to step down after a fantastic first season at Rustington.

“After welcoming my first child into the world earlier this year, I felt like I wouldn’t be able to commit to Rustington as much as I should. So after speaking with my family, we came to this decision.

“It’s been a fantastic season, winning back-to-back league titles and a League Cup win.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to John Virgoe (club secretary) and his wife, Trish, for allowing me to work for a great SCFL club.”

Rustington are now searching for a third manager in as many seasons after Jon Tucker resigned after guiding the Blues to the double in 2018.