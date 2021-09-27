What a fantastic couple of weeks it’s been for West Sussex’s only professional football league club.

Wins against Carlisle, Colchester, a draw with ten men against Harrogate, and now victory over a strong looking Bradford City side has propelled the Reds into the top eight. With a game up at goal shy Tranmere this weekend, we could well be top three by Saturday night.

Nick Tsaroulla celebrates his goal against Braford with temmates. Picture Cory Pickford

Such a contrast to just a few weeks ago when we were lingering just above the drop zone.

It’s no coincidence that the return of star striker Tom Nichols and play maker Nick Tsaroulla has had a massive impact, especially on our fortunes in front of goal.

Both are absolute quality, we all know what Nichols brings to the team. But for me it’s the reemergence of Tsaroulla to the starting eleven that has really increased our attacking prowess.

The only worry is that if he continues performing so well he could well be off in the January transfer window to a bigger stage. It’s not as if clubs above don’t know about him already, just ask Leeds United.

The feel good factor around the Peoples Pension stadium is great to see. John Yems and Lee Bradbury are doing a fabulous job at the moment. Let’s hope our fantastic results of late are here to stay.