Haywards Heath come from behind to claim all three points - picture gallery
Callum Saunders scored two as Haywards Heath Town came from behind to beat Whyteleafe 3-1 at Hanbury.
Junior Aiknionbade gave Whyteleafe the lead by Andrew are equalised. Saunders' double then gave Heath the win. Shaun Saunders' side are fifth in the Bostik South East Division but have a game in hand over second-placed Horsham and fourth-placed Hastings United. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his photos.