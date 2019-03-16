The mascots with the team.

Haywards Heath come from behind to claim all three points - picture gallery

Callum Saunders scored two as Haywards Heath Town came from behind to beat Whyteleafe 3-1 at Hanbury.

Junior Aiknionbade gave Whyteleafe the lead by Andrew are equalised. Saunders' double then gave Heath the win. Shaun Saunders' side are fifth in the Bostik South East Division but have a game in hand over second-placed Horsham and fourth-placed Hastings United. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his photos.

Andrew Dalhouse out muscles the defender.
Byron Napper forces his way past a defender.
Josh Heyburn saves bravely at the feet of the Whyteleafe forward.
Nathan Cooper intercepts the ball.
