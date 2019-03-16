Haywards Heath come from behind to claim all three points - picture gallery

Junior Aiknionbade gave Whyteleafe the lead by Andrew are equalised. Saunders' double then gave Heath the win. Shaun Saunders' side are fifth in the Bostik South East Division but have a game in hand over second-placed Horsham and fourth-placed Hastings United. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his photos.

Andrew Dalhouse out muscles the defender. freelance Buy a Photo

Byron Napper forces his way past a defender. freelance Buy a Photo

Josh Heyburn saves bravely at the feet of the Whyteleafe forward. freelance Buy a Photo

Nathan Cooper intercepts the ball. freelance Buy a Photo

View more