Hassock make it four consecutive wins as they stun title-chasers Horsham YMCA

Phil Johnson scored twice as Hassocks shocked Premier Division title-chasers Horsham YMCA at the Beacon.

James Littlejohn, Liam Benson and Will Broomfield scored the other three goals on a brilliant afternoon at the Beacon which saw Hassocks win 5-3.

Mark Dalgleish's side were 5-0 up before Guy Harding (2) and Jack Hartley reduced the deficit at the end.

Burgess Hill Town lost 2-0 to Bognor Regis Town at the Green Elephants Stadium while Haywards Heath Town drew 0-0 away at Hythe Town.

Full reports to follow..