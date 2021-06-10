Former Crawley Town manager and Leeds United and Liverpool star is new boss at non-league Barnet
Former Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell has taken the manager's role at non-league Barnet.
The former Liverpool star joined THE Reds as head coach in May 2017 before leaving them for a manager's role at Notts County, where he was sacked after just 14 games in charge.
In August 2020, he joined Oldham Athletic before he was sacked in March of this year.
Now he is head coach of Barnet, who finished second-bottom of the National League last season but were not relegated after the National League North and South seasons were declared null and void.
